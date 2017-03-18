Police: Taxi Passenger Killed After Cab Struck By Drunk Driver

ATTLEBORO (CBS) — One man was in custody early Saturday morning after police say he drunkenly drove his car into a taxi, killing a passenger inside.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. just before Exit 2 on Route 95 in Attleboro.
Attleboro Police say the driver of the car, a 41-year-old Roslindale man whose name has not yet been released, was drunk and speeding, and is also facing additional motor vehicle charges.
They said he drove his Kia Candenza into the rear of a Toyota Camry taxi cab, and that the passenger in the cab died of injuries from the collision.
The victim’s name, as well as the name of the cab company, have not yet been released.