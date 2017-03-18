Weather Alert: Weekend Snowstorm | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Police: Taxi Passenger Killed After Cab Struck By Drunk Driver

March 18, 2017 8:36 AM
Filed Under: Attleboro, Attleboro Police, Crash, Drunk Driving, OUI

ATTLEBORO (CBS) — One man was in custody early Saturday morning after police say he drunkenly drove his car into a taxi, killing a passenger inside.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. just before Exit 2 on Route 95 in Attleboro.

Attleboro Police say the driver of the car, a 41-year-old Roslindale man whose name has not yet been released, was drunk and speeding, and is also facing additional motor vehicle charges.

They said he drove his Kia Candenza into the rear of a Toyota Camry taxi cab, and that the passenger in the cab died of injuries from the collision.

The victim’s name, as well as the name of the cab company, have not yet been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia