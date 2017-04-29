Patriots NFL Draft Day 3 Live Blog: Patriots Trade Pick For Chiefs TE James O’Shaughnessy

BOSTON (CBS) — Follow along for all the Patriots-related information from Day 3 of the 2017 NFL Draft, which kicks off at noon EST.
11:41 a.m.: The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Twitter that they have traded tight end James O’Shaughnessy and the 216th pick in the draft to the Patriots in exchange for the 183rd pick.
11:40 a.m.: The Patriots reportedly exercised the 2018 fifth-year option on the contract of wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.
11:30 a.m.: As ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on Friday night, the Patriots have now either traded or forfeited all of their original draft picks from the 2017 NFL Draft. They start Day 3 of the 2017 NFL Draft with three selections from rounds 4-7, at No. 131, 183, and 239.
