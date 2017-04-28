Patriots NFL Draft Day 2 Live Blog: New England Will Actually Make A Pick Tonight

BOSTON (CBS) — Day 2 of the NFL Draft is here, and the Patriots will actually be on the clock tonight.

It may take a while, as both of their scheduled picks aren’t until the third round — No. 72 and No. 96 overall — but there’s a chance Bill Belichick tries to jump into the second round if a player he likes remains on the board.

Much like they can consider wide receiver Brandin Cooks their first-round pick this season, defensive end Kony Ealy could be seen as their second-round selection. The Patriots traded the 64th overall pick to Carolina for Ealy, but that price tag really wasn’t much as they also acquired the 72nd pick in that deal. The Patriots got a somewhat known commodity in the 25-year-old Ealy, who has three years and 14 sacks under his belt.

But if the Patriots want to get into the second round, they could always pull a Bizzaro Belichick and use picks from future drafts to do so. Not to mention, there’s a backup quarterback on their roster who has been the talk off the trade rumors this offseason. Adam Schefter has doubled, tripled and quadrupled down on his report that the Patriots will not trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, but the Cleveland Browns are reportedly making another push. They have the 20th pick this evening, and also own two first rounders next year and a trio of second-round picks in 2018.

As always with the Patriots, we’ll just have to wait and see. But the bottom line is they’ll be drafting a player at some point this evening, and we’ll have it all covered for you. You can follow every pick here, and stick with the CBS Boston live blog for everything Patriots.

The draft resumes at 7pm, and teams will have seven minutes to make their picks in the second round and five minutes in the third.