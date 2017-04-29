Trio Arrested After NH Amber Alert Facing Charges In Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Three people arrested following an Amber Alert out of New Hampshire Friday night are facing a variety of charges in Tewksbury.

An Amber Alert was issued after police said Erika Wallace took her 2-year-old son during a supervised visit with the Department of Children, Youth and Families at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester.

A short time later, Tewksbury Police were conducting surveillance in the area of Motel 6 and Home Depot when they saw a white Chrysler Town and Country van that Wallace and the child were suspected to be in.

Detectives approached the van and found the child inside.

Wallace was arrested on charges of parental kidnapping, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy. She was also charged on warrants for drug possession, larceny and motor vehicle offenses.

Joshua Wallace, the boy’s father, was also taken into custody. He was charged with parental kidnapping, obstruction of justice, conspiracy and warrants for drug possession and endangerment of a child.

In addition, Tewksbury Police arrested Nicolette Russell of Georgetown. She was charged with obstruction of justice, providing a false name and social security number following an arrest and conspiracy.

The young child is back in New Hampshire state custody.