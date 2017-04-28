Police: Boy Kidnapped By Mother Found Safe In Tewksbury

April 28, 2017 7:30 PM
Filed Under: Erika Wallace, Joshua Wallace, Kidnapping, Manchester NH

MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – A child who was allegedly kidnapped by his mother has been found safe.

Police say 26-year-old Erika Wallace took her 2-year-old son during a supervised visit at The Mall of New Hampshire Friday afternoon. The boy is in custody of DCYF and was with an employee at the time.

Wallace allegedly took the child and left the mall in a white minivan. The child was found unharmed with his mother and father in Tewksbury at about 6:30 p.m.

The child’s mother and father were taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

The investigation into the kidnapping is ongoing.

No other information has been released.

