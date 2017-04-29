Mom Who Overdosed In Front Of Her Child Gets Probation

LAWRENCE (AP) — A New Hampshire mother who authorities say overdosed on fentanyl and collapsed to the floor while shopping with her 2-year-old daughter in a Massachusetts dollar store has been placed on probation.
A judge continued Mandy McGowan’s case without a finding for two years on Friday after she admitted there was sufficient evidence to find her guilty of reckless child endangerment.
Police released video in September that showed the Salem, New Hampshire woman sprawled in an aisle of a Family Dollar store in Lawrence and her daughter desperately trying to wake her up.
The child was removed from her care.
McGowan’s attorney sought to have the case dismissed. The judge denied the motion. McGowan has been ordered to remain in drug treatment and continue living in a sober house.
