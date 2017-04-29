Man Charged With Shooting Man, Beating Woman During Lowell Drug Deal

LOWELL (CBS) – Police arrested a man suspected of shooting a man and beating a woman during a drug deal early Wednesday morning in Lowell.
John Peralta, 23, was arrested Friday on several charges, including armed assault with intent to murder.
Lowell Police said Wednesday around 4:30 a.m. two people from out of town came to Read Street to meet a man and woman for a drug deal.
The woman became involved in an altercation and was hit in the head. A man ran to her assistance and was shot.
After searching a Read Street residence, police found a .22-caliber handgun, 350 rounds of ammunition, a high capacity feeding device, and evidence of a drug distribution operation.
Police said more charges are likely.