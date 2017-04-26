1 Wounded In Early Morning Shooting In Lowell

LOWELL (CBS) – A man was shot and a woman was assaulted in an early morning incident in Lowell Wednesday.
Police said it happened at the intersection of Read and Third streets around 4:30 a.m.
Both people were treated for “non-life threatening” injuries, according to authorities.
Police had earlier told WBZ-TV two people had been shot.
Officers have sealed off part of Third and Read Streets with crime tape and cruisers, but they’re not saying anything else about the incident.
About a block away, police also blocked off the parking lot of a 7-11 convenience store and a laundromat on Bridge Street after the shooting. That scene was cleared around 7 a.m. It’s not clear yet if it’s connected to the shooting.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.