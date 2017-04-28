Trump Says 2020 Election Opponent Could Be ‘Pocahontas’

ATLANTA (CBS) – President Donald Trump took another apparent swipe at Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Friday.
In a speech to the National Rifle Association in Atlanta, Trump started talking about possible Election 2020 matchups.
“It may be Pocahontas, remember that,” he said. “And she is not big for the NRA, that I can tell you.”
“Pocahontas” is a taunt Trump has used frequently against Warren, a reference to her claims of Native American heritage that generated controversy during her 2012 Senate campaign.
Warren hasn’t been hesitant to hit back against Trump, calling him a “thin-skinned racist bully” during the presidential campaign.
The two have never met. When WBZ political analyst Jon Keller asked Warren in a recent interview if she’d like to meet Trump, she replied, “I’ll take a pass.”