Keller @ Large: Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s New Book

BOSTON (CBS) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, recently named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential Americans, sat down with WBZ political analyst Jon Keller to discuss her new book, “This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle To Save America’s Middle Class.”

In the book, Sen. Warren described the “sense of dread” she felt upon waking up the morning after Election Day.

Keller asked her if her feelings then have turned out to be warranted.

“In some ways, actually, it’s been worse than I thought,” Warren said. “What has shifted is it’s not about what Donald Trump says, it’s not about what he tweets at 3 a.m.–it’s about the things that he’s actually been doing. He first assembles this team of billionaires and bankers and tells them to de-regulate the economy, to do all the things that are just one punch after another to working families.”

She said Trump also signs off on bills that she finds troubling that do not make the headlines.

“He signed off on a bill to make it easier for federal contractors to steal people’s wages,” she said. “He’s made it easier for investment advisors to cheat retirees. Easier for companies that kill or maim employees to hide that information.”

Warren said she’s never met President Trump. Keller asked her if she’d like to.

“Eh, I’m doing okay right now,” she answered. “I’ll take a pass.”

The two also spoke about what the Democratic party is doing to fight President Trump’s agenda, as well as the possible effects of the Trump administration’s budget on the National Institutes of Health.

