Body Pulled From Water Where Police Were Searching For Randolph Teen

April 27, 2017 6:38 PM
Filed Under: Christopher Defreitas, Randolph

RANDOLPH (CBS) – A body has been pulled from the water in Randolph where crews have been searching for a missing 16-year-old.

On Thursday, crews pulled a body from Randolph Reservoir.

The body has not yet been identified.

It is the same area where a search had been ongoing for Christopher DeFreitas, who was last seen Monday night at his Randolph home. He left following some type of argument.

Police later found his clothing and cell phone about 15 feet from the reservoir shore.

There are no signs of foul play in DeFreitas’ disappearance.

