Randolph Police Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old

RANDOLPH (CBS) — Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy, and are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

The Randolph Police Department said Christopher Defreitas was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday at his Randolph home.

They said there were no signs of foul play in Defreitas’ disappearance, and that he went missing after an argument at home.

Divers still searching reservoir in Randolph for missing teen Christopher DeFreitas. They found clothing & his cell pic.twitter.com/eTIKlKfhlg — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) April 25, 2017

Police described him as 5’10” and 133 lbs. with brown hair, brown eyes, and an athletic build.

Investigators were searching the area in and around Randolph Reservoir Tuesday, where they said Defreitas’ clothing was found 15 feet from the shore. They also said they had found Defreitas’ cell phone.

Randolph Police are asking anyone with information about Defreitas’ whereabouts to contact them.