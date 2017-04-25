WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Smart: This Is About Celtics Vs. Bulls, Not Jimmy Butler Vs. Marcus Smart

April 25, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Jimmy Butler, Marcus Smart, NBA Playoffs, Sports News

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart has a knack for getting under the opposition’s skin.

Heck, he occasionally gets under the skin of his own teammates. And the Celtics brass. Even the Boston fan base, for that matter. It’s part of who he is, and part of why people either love him or hate him.

After dealing with Smart’s defense — and antics — for three-plus games, Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler had had enough during Sunday’s Game 4. He and Smart had some words on the floor, and Butler had some more words to say after the Boston win.

“He’s a great actor,” said Butler. “Acting tough, that’s what he does — but I don’t think he’s about that.

“We’re not going to sit here and get in each other’s faces,” Butler added, saying he’s the wrong guy for Smart to mess with. “Like I said, he’s not about that life. Calm it down.”

smart butler Smart: This Is About Celtics Vs. Bulls, Not Jimmy Butler Vs. Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart and Jimmy Butler have some words for each other during Celtics-Bulls Game 4. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Smart was asked about Butler’s comments after Boston’s practice on Tuesday, after putting in about 30 minutes of extra work, and he literally laughed them off. He said no one has ever questioned his toughness on the floor before, and let out a mock laugh when asked for his reaction.

It’s clear that Butler wanted to send a message with his comments, and Smart gets it. But he’s also sending a message of his own.

“You heard him, he said ‘I don’t think Marcus Smart is about that life.‘ Last time I checked, if you’re going to say something about somebody’s life, you should know, right?” said Smart. “But we’re going to keep this Bulls versus Celtics, not Marcus versus Jimmy.

“I don’t have to sit here and say ‘I’m this and I’m that.’ I’m not that type of guy. My actions speak louder than words,” he added.

But if Butler wants to have another chat, Smart retorted: “It ain’t hard to find me.”

Though he’s a little miffed at someone else questioning his toughness, or assuming what life he may or may not be a part of, Smart understands these are the kind of things that happen this time of the year.

“I like it. It would be a problem if it wasn’t like that,” he said. “That’s what I expect and what everyone should expect. It’s what it is. It’s playoff basketball.”

Though he sometimes let his emotions get the best of him, Smart said he’d be on his best behavior and promises to keep his cool (as much as someone like Marcus Smart can) in Game 5.

“My teammates need me,” said Smart. “Besides, I’ve already lost too much money this year.”

Smart was fined $25,000 by the NBA following Game 2 for making an “obscene gesture” towards a fan, tossing up a certain finger after missing a three-point shot late in the Boston loss. So sometimes, letting his actions do the talking isn’t always the best thing for Smart.

Hopefully he continues to do what he does best on the defensive end, and doesn’t try to be a Butler-like scorer on the offensive end in Game 5. But Smart shrugging off Butler’s comments is a positive sign that he won’t let them get to him when the series resumes on Wednesday night.

Tune in to Wednesday night’s Celtics-Bulls Game 5 on 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship station of the Boston Celtics. Pregame coverage begins at 8pm!

