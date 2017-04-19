Marcus Smart Appears To Flip Off A Fan In Celtics’ Game 2 Loss

BOSTON (CBS) — Nothing is going right for the Celtics in their playoff series against the Bulls, and it appears the frustration is boiling over.

In the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s 111-97 Game 2 loss at the TD Garden, Celtics guard Marcus Smart appears to give a fan the middle finger as he makes his way down the court after a missed three-pointer. Smart made the gesture, and then pointed to someone in the crowd:

Smart has won over fans with his hard-nosed play, but flipping the bird to a Celtics fan isn’t going to help with the player’s critics. The third-year guard has actually played decent against Chicago, scoring 13 points and pulling down eight rebounds in Game 2. But fans let him know they didn’t like that three-pointer (Smart shot an abysmal 28 percent from long range during the regular season), following up the miss with a round of boos. Smart clearly didn’t like hearing that.

The guard also drew the ire of Isaiah Thomas on the floor in the second half, and the two continued a somewhat heated conversation on the bench.

Isaiah Thomas is ripping into Marcus Smart right now… — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) April 19, 2017

Things are not looking good for the Celtics as they fell into an 0-2 series hole with Tuesday night’s loss, with Game 3 set for Friday night in Chicago.

There’s a good chance Smart hears from the league offices before he takes the floor again.