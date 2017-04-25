WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

‘Crazy Cloud Day’: Newly Recognized Cloud Type Seen Above Boston

April 25, 2017 11:11 AM
Filed Under: Boston, Clouds

BOSTON (CBS) – Before a mini nor’easter descended on New England for the next few days, people around Boston noticed some pretty cool happenings in the sky Tuesday morning.

Several people took to Twitter to share photos of the “crazy cloud day” in the city.

The wavy, marshmallow-like pillows hanging low over the skyline are Undulatus Asperatus or Asperitas clouds, according to WBZ-TV chief meteorologist Eric Fisher.

Asperitas clouds are an unusual sight – they were just officially recognized by the World Meteorological Organization last month.

“Asperitas is characterized by localized waves in the cloud base, either smooth or dappled with smaller features, sometimes descending into sharp points, as if viewing a roughened sea surface from below,” the organization says.

