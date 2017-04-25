‘Crazy Cloud Day’: Newly Recognized Cloud Type Seen Above Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Before a mini nor’easter descended on New England for the next few days, people around Boston noticed some pretty cool happenings in the sky Tuesday morning.

@ericfisher skies above east Boston just now pic.twitter.com/FtNFPdhcnD — Casey Leish (@chaotickat) April 25, 2017

Several people took to Twitter to share photos of the “crazy cloud day” in the city.

The wavy, marshmallow-like pillows hanging low over the skyline are Undulatus Asperatus or Asperitas clouds, according to WBZ-TV chief meteorologist Eric Fisher.

Fun with clouds over the harbor. Looks like a touch of undulatus asperatus. pic.twitter.com/TDfWYeX1lM — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) April 25, 2017

Asperitas clouds are an unusual sight – they were just officially recognized by the World Meteorological Organization last month.

the clouds are super cool in boston today pic.twitter.com/nWwPf2tD7i — avery donovan (@avery_l_donovan) April 25, 2017

“Asperitas is characterized by localized waves in the cloud base, either smooth or dappled with smaller features, sometimes descending into sharp points, as if viewing a roughened sea surface from below,” the organization says.

Here's a view over the Prudential from Liz B. #UndulatusAsperatus pic.twitter.com/ygRW1poe28 — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) April 25, 2017

If you have a photo you’d like to share with us, submit it here.