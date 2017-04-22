The Refs Missed An Obvious Penalty Shot Chance For The Bruins In Game 5

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins came away with the win in Game 5 after Sean Kuraly became the unlikely hero in double-overtime – but in reality, the win probably should have come much sooner than that.

The first overtime period of the Bruins’ win over the Senators contained two calls (or non-calls) by the referees that were at best questionable and at worst egregiously mishandled. The worst officiating mistake came on a “save” by the Sens’ J.G. Pageau in the crease behind goalie Craig Anderson, which you can watch in the video above.

Pageau slid across the crease on a Bruins scoring chance to cover up the puck and stop it from crossing the goal line, robbing David Backes of a game-winning goal and rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy of what would have been a sensational assist. Of course, they played on.

Just one problem, though: the play should have been ruled a penalty shot.

Here’s what Rule 67.4 says in the NHL rulebook, from the league’s official website:

67.4 Penalty Shot – If a defending player, except a goalkeeper, while play is in progress, falls on the puck, holds the puck, picks up the puck, or gathers the puck into his body or hands from the ice in the goal crease area, the play shall be stopped immediately and a penalty shot shall be awarded to the non-offending team.

Skaters aren’t completely forbidden from touching the puck when it’s in the crease. They can certainly use their stick to whack it out of there and could even make a diving stop with their glove or skate if necessary. But Pageau’s play here clearly fell under the category of ‘falling on’ the puck and gathering it into his body. It was an obvious penalty shot that the officials inexplicably missed.

Earlier in the first overtime, a less egregious but questionable call occurred when Kuraly crashed the net and made contact with Anderson’s skates on a scoring chance. Noel Acciari buried the rebound for what looked to be the game-winning goal, but the officials called goaltender interference on the ice. The call stood after the ensuing review.

The refs got something of an out on the goalie interference call, as Kuraly did make contact with Anderson’s skates. But it appeared more like Kuraly tripped over Anderson rather than actually hindered the goalie’s ability to make the second save. He arguably didn’t hinder Anderson’s ability to make the second save at all. But that play was more of a bad call on the ice than a bad review.

The real egregious mistake was on the would-be penalty shot that the Bruins were not awarded. There’s obviously no way to know what would have happened if the Bruins got the penalty shot they deserved, but the refs and the league are certainly fortunate that the Bruins ultimately secured the win.

The officiating has been spotty at best in this series, and the refs’ outstandingly poor performance in the first overtime is an ominous sign for the rest of the series. It may be too much to ask at this point with the way the series has gone so far, but the officiating simply needs to be better than it has been moving forward.

Matt Dolloff is a writer/producer for CBSBostonSports.com.