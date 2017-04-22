Watch Sean Kuraly’s Game-Tying And Game-Winning Goals Against Senators

BOSTON (CBS) — Sean Kuraly’s addition to the Bruins lineup turned out to be bigger than anyone could have expected.

The 24-year-old played the hero in Game 5 against the Senators on Friday night, scoring his first career NHL goal with 2:55 left in the second period to tie the game at 2. You can watch his first goal in the video below as Kuraly jams the puck into the pad area of Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson, who can’t control the deflection as the puck took a friendly bounce into the back of the net.

Kuraly later scored the game-winner for the Bruins in double overtime. David Backes won the draw back to Charlie McAvoy, who fired it on net as Kuraly backhanded the loose rebound bid past Anderson to cut the Sens’ series lead to 3-2.

Backes assisted on both of Kuraly’s goals. Kuraly also appeared to potentially assist on the game-winning goal in the first overtime period, but was called for goaltender interference in a ruling that stood on review.

Kuraly, 24, played the first eight games of his NHL career with the Bruins in the 2016-17 regular season, registering one assist. Only Frank Vatrano (15:03) and David Krejci, who left the game with an injury in the first period, played fewer minutes than Kuraly on Friday night, but nobody made the most of his time on the ice better than he did in his playoff debut.