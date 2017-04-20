Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett Have Fun With Tom Brady’s Absence From White House Visit

BOSTON (CBS) — When the G.O.A.T. is away, his backups will play.
Tom Brady was not at the White House on Wednesday, so his two backups reserved a spot for him.
Jacoby Brissett posted a picture of himself and Jimmy Garoppolo with New England’s five Super Bowl trophies at the White House on Wednesday, leaving a big gap in between them just in case someone wants to superimpose the man responsible for those five Lombardi Trophies at some point.
“TB, we left room for ya!” the caption read:
Brady did not attend Wednesday’s ceremonies honoring the Super Bowl LI champions, opting to spend time with his family. He also skipped New England’s visit to the White House in 2015 following their Super Bowl XLIX win.