Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett Have Fun With Tom Brady’s Absence From White House Visit

April 20, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Jacoby Brissett, Jimmy Garoppolo, New England Patriots, Sports News, Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady, White House

BOSTON (CBS) — When the G.O.A.T. is away, his backups will play.

Tom Brady was not at the White House on Wednesday, so his two backups reserved a spot for him.

Jacoby Brissett posted a picture of himself and Jimmy Garoppolo with New England’s five Super Bowl trophies at the White House on Wednesday, leaving a big gap in between them just in case someone wants to superimpose the man responsible for those five Lombardi Trophies at some point.

“TB, we left room for ya!” the caption read:

TB, we left room for ya!

A post shared by Jacoby Brissett (@jbrissett7) on

Brady did not attend Wednesday’s ceremonies honoring the Super Bowl LI champions, opting to spend time with his family. He also skipped New England’s visit to the White House in 2015 following their Super Bowl XLIX win.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia