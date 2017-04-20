WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WATCH LIVE: 1:15 pm Aaron Hernandez Attorneys News Conference On Death Investigation

Aaron Hernandez’s Attorneys To Speak About Death Investigation

April 20, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Aaron Hernandez’s death in prison — just days after the former NFL star was cleared of additional murder charges — remains shrouded in mystery.

Two of Hernandez’s attorneys from his most recent trial, Jose Baez and Ronald Sullivan, will speak to reporters about the investigation at a news conference in Boston Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, WBZ-TV I-Team chief correspondent Cheryl Fiandaca has learned that at least one correction officer at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley has been “detached with pay” in wake of Hernandez’s death.

Massachusetts prison officials, state police and prosecutors have declined to release any records related to the apparent suicide, citing their ongoing investigation.

The Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley. (WBZ-TV)

They have yet to release the incident report, officers’ logs and video footage from the area around Hernandez’s cell and other details about protocol at the prison.

Correction Department spokesman Christopher Fallon said the agency won’t comment until the investigation is completed. State police spokesman Dave Procopio also cited the “active” investigation.

WATERTOWN FUNERAL HOME

Hernandez’s body was released to the Faggas Funeral Home in Watertown after an autopsy.

Owner Nicole Faggas told the Boston Globe there are no plans to hold services there. She said the body will be shipped to another location, but she declined to say where.

Baez and Sullivan were at the funeral home early Thursday afternoon, but refused to comment to reporters.

The Faggas Funeral Home in Watertown. (Photo credit: Paul Buscemi – WBZ-TV)

Sullivan told the Globe Thursday that Hernandez was on the phone with his fiancee Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez about seven hours before he was found hanging in his cell early Wednesday. The couple had a 4-year-old daughter together.

Hernandez, 27, was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. He was acquitted last week in the 2012 murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

