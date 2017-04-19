WATCH LIVE: 2:30 pm Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots @ White House | Read More | No Brady

Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center Has Had Share Of Issues

April 19, 2017 1:07 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Souza Baranowski Correctional Center

SHIRLEY (CBS/AP) – The maximum security prison where Aaron Hernandez apparently hanged himself has seen its share of troubles since it opened nearly two decades ago.

There have been several other inmate suicides at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, several attacks on prison staff and several instances of inmate-on-inmate violence.

souza3 Souza Baranowski Correctional Center Has Had Share Of Issues

The aftermath of a prison riot at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Facility in Shirley in January 2017. (Photo credit: Mass. Department of Corrections)

The most famous one was the strangulation of convicted pedophile priest John Geoghan by another prisoner.

geoghan1 Souza Baranowski Correctional Center Has Had Share Of Issues

John Geoghan in Middlesex Superior Court February, 21, 2002. (Photo credit TOM LANDERS/AFP/Getty Images)

The prison, built for $105 million, was hailed as the nation’s most technologically advanced when it opened in 1998. It has more than 1,000 cells.

jail3 Souza Baranowski Correctional Center Has Had Share Of Issues

Souza Baranowski prison cell (WBZ-TV)

It is named for two former prisons workers killed in 1972 during an aborted escape attempt.

Hernandez was found by guards hanged with a bedsheet at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The former New England Patriots tight end was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia