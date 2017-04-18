WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Malcolm Butler Reportedly Signs Restricted Free Agent Tender With Patriots

April 18, 2017 4:53 PM
Filed Under: Malcolm Butler, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Malcolm Butler is a Patriot again.

Now we’ll see if it stays that way.

Butler has reportedly signed his restricted free agent tender with New England, but according to ESPN’s Field Yates, a trade is still on the table for the cornerback.

Butler was given a first-round tender by the Patriots earlier this offseason, but the two sides could not work out a long-term extension. Butler was reportedly frustrated with the Patriots after they signed corner Stephon Gilmore to a five-year, $65 million deal on the first day of NFL free agency, which prompted his agent to find potential suitors on the trade market. His camp denied those claims, and it was later reported that Butler preferred to remain in New England.

The Patriots signed Butler as an undrafted free agent in 2014, and he would go on to play in 11 games that season. An afterthought with Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner at the top of the cornerback depth chart, Butler saved New England’s fourth Super Bowl victory by picking off Seattle’s Russell Wilson at the one-yard line in the final minute of the game.

Butler replaced Revis atop the depth chart the following season and has started all 32 games since. In 43 regular season games, he has six interceptions with 36 passes defended, often drawing the opposing team’s top receiving threat. Butler has more than held his own in those situations, often keeping big-play wideouts in check.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia