Malcolm Butler Reportedly Frustrated With Patriots; Agent Trying To Find Trade Partner

BOSTON (CBS) — Things appear to be getting ugly between the Patriots and cornerback Malcolm Butler.
The restricted free agent is reportedly “extremely frustrated” with the team and wants out of New England, according to CSNNE’s Mike Giardi. Butler wasn’t too pleased to see the Pats sign corner Stephon Gilmore to a five-year, $65 million deal on the first day of NFL free agency while he remains in contract limbo, and according to NFL reporter Jason La Canfora, Butler’s agent is trying to find a team willing to surrender a first-round pick for his services.
La Canfora adds that the Patriots wouldn’t mind losing Butler for a first-round pick, as they currently don’t own a first or second-round selection of their own.