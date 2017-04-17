Pete Frates’ Brother Runs Marathon To Raise Awareness For ALS

BOSTON (CBS) — Andrew Frates ran his first Boston Marathon to support his brother, who he named “Boston’s Hero.”

Andrew had wanted to run this marathon to raise awareness for ALS since his brother Pete Frates was diagnosed with the disease five years ago. Pete, a former Boston College baseball captain, was just 27 at the time.

Pete then became the inspiration behind the Ice Bucket Challenge, a viral fundraising campaign that raised more than $115 million for ALS research.

Before the race, Frates told WBZ-TV, “I hope to make my brother proud.”

Frates finished his race in 05:05:39.

While he wasn’t pleased with his time, Frates was excited to receive his medal as he spoke with WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton.

“I’m very proud of this. It started with Steve Buckley a few years ago, and [BC baseball] Assistant Coach Greg Sullivan last year, and now the torch is on to me,” Frates said.

“It was hard, but nothing compares to what [Pete] goes through every day living with ALS.”

He added that the entire family, including Pete, was looking forward to springtime, and baseball season.