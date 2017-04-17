WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Isaiah Thomas Plans To Play Game 2 Before Going Home For Sister’s Funeral

April 17, 2017 2:06 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas, NBA Playoffs, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas took the floor on Sunday night with a heavy heart. He’ll do the same on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the Celtics’ playoff series against the Chicago Bulls.

Thomas plans to play on Tuesday night before heading home to Tacoma, Washington to attend the funeral for his younger sister, Chyna, who died in a car accident on Saturday.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters on Monday that the entire team will attend the funeral if the schedule allows it:

Thomas learned of his sister’s death following the team’s practice on Saturday. He played in Boston’s 106-102 Game 1 loss at the TD Garden, scoring a game-high 33 points for the C’s.

The series will shift to Chicago for Game 3 on Friday. Thomas expects to play in that game as well.

