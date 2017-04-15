WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Isaiah Thomas’ Sister Killed In Washington State Crash

April 15, 2017 7:41 PM
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas’ sister was killed Saturday morning in a Washington state crash.

A Tacoma woman was killed around 5 a.m. Saturday morning in Federal Way, Washington when her car veered off of Interstate 5 and crashed into a jersey barrier.

Family friends told KIRO-TV the woman killed in the crash was 22-year-old Chyna Thomas, who is the sister of the Celtics guard.

The Celtics confirmed the news Saturday night in a statement.

“We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Celtics organization are with Isaiah and his family,” the team said.

Isaiah Thomas was born in Tacoma, Washington and attended the University of Washington.

State Police in Washington said Chyna Thomas was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Celtics begin their first round playoff series on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls.

A league source told Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald that Isaiah Thomas did not find out about his sister’s death until after Saturday’s practice.

“He’s in shock,” the source told Murphy.

  1. Arch Stanton says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Very sad. I am always baffled at the sheer number of people whose lives are lost because they chose not to wear a seat belt.

