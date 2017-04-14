Report: Patriots Host Free-Agent Defensive End Kerry Wynn

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are looking at potentially adding another pass rusher before the draft, and now they’re checking into free agency.
Restricted free agent defensive end Kerry Wynn, who spent the first three seasons of his career with the Giants, visited the Patriots on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Wynn, a restricted free agent, received a low-round tender offer for $1.797 million from the Giants in March.
Wynn signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He played in 14 games in the 2016 season, starting none and playing just 131 total snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. His season grade on PFF was a dreadful 46.6.
The Patriots could sign Wynn to an offer sheet, but would need to send the Giants a low-round draft pick as compensation if they declined to match. They could be looking to add Wynn to a relatively thin group at defensive end that includes Trey Flowers, Geneo Grissom, and the recently acquired Kony Ealy.
The Patriots also hosted restricted free-agent running backs Mike Gillislee and Damien Williams this week.