Family Seeks Justice After Fatal Shooting Of Dorchester Man

April 14, 2017 5:55 PM By Beth Germano
BOSTON (CBS) – The family of 21-year-old Joey DeBarros spoke out after he was killed in what police call a case of road rage at a Dorchester McDonald’s.

“We went to the hospital they said he’s dead, he’s dead, he’s not coming back,” said his uncle Domingos Barros.

Joey DeBarros, the young man killed at a McDonald’s in Dorchester. (WBZ-TV)

Police said the young man was leaving the restaurant on Gallivan Boulevard when there was a confrontation with an occupant of another car passing in front of the exit.

After the confrontation, shots rang out and the car DeBarros was driving was riddled with bullets.

“Words were exchanged,” said Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans.

A man was shot and killed after a confrontation in Dorchester (WBZ-TV)

Police said DeBarros suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. It all unfolded in broad daylight at a busy intersection.

“No one fights with their hands anymore, someone had a gun. We have a young kid killed and that’s a tragedy,” said Evans.

Police hope surveillance cameras in the area will help them find the gunman.

The uncle of the Joey Barros, the young man shot to death in Dorchester. (WBZ-TV)

“We have some video but we still need the public’s help out there,” said Evans. His family describes Joey DeBarros as a quiet young man who worked and came home.

The police are hoping for a timely arrest.

“I know he’s going to get caught. Whoever did it, we’re waiting for justice,” said stepfather Antonio Monteiro.

  1. big crow piscopo (@BigPiscopo) says:
    April 14, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    thank Martha for the paucity of guns for law-abiding citizens to use in their own defense…

