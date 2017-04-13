Gunman Sought After Confrontation Leads To Fatal Shooting In Dorchester

April 13, 2017 6:46 PM
Filed Under: Boston Police, Shooting

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police are searching for a gunman who fatally shot a young man in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Police Commissioner William Evans says the shooting on Thursday afternoon followed some kind of verbal confrontation between two motorists near a McDonald’s restaurant on Gallivan Boulevard.

A man in his 20s was taken to a Boston hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.

Evans says the occupant of the other vehicle fled the scene.

The commissioner says investigators were trying to determine what led to the shooting, but that it was too early to characterize it as a road rage incident.

He’s asking anyone with information to contact police.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia