Ramirez, Bradley Jr., Bogaerts Out For Red Sox In Series Finale Vs. Tigers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox lineup will be missing a few of their stars once again on Monday afternoon as they close out a four-game series against the Tigers in Detroit.
Boston will be without Xander Bogaerts (bereavement), Hanley Ramirez (flu) and Jackie Bradley Jr. (knee) when they square off against Detroit righty Justin Verlander on Monday.
Bradley Jr. suffered a knee injury late in Saturday’s loss to the Tigers, and was sent back to Boston for further evaluation. With him out of the lineup on Monday, Andrew Benintendi will slide over and roam center field for Boston while Chris Young will get the start in left. Pablo Sandoval will be Boston’s DH on Monday with Brock Holt handling duties at third base, and Marco Hernandez will play shortstop in place of Bogearts, who missed the series after being placed on the bereavement list ahead of Friday’s game.
Bogaerts was set to rejoin the Red Sox on Monday, but his flight was apparently canceled.
Here is the full Boston lineup with lefty Chris Sale set to make his second start for the Red Sox:
1. Dustin Pedroia, 2B
2. Andrew Benintendi, CF
3. Mookie Betts, RF
4. Mitch Moreland, 1B
5. Pablo Sandoval, DH
6. Chris Young, LF
7. Brock Holt, 3B
8. Sandy Leon, C
9. Marco Hernandez, SS
— Chris Sale, SP