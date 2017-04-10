WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Jackie Bradley Jr. Back In Boston For Exam On Injured Knee

April 10, 2017 8:18 AM
Filed Under: Baseball, Boston Red Sox, Jackie Bradley Jr., MLB, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox can barely afford any more injuries right now with the way the flu has ravaged the clubhouse. Starting center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. appears to have avoided a serious one.

The Red Sox sent Bradley back to Boston after the center fielder suffered a knee injury during the Red Sox’ 4-1 loss to the Tigers in Detroit on Saturday. He will miss Monday’s series finale and the Red Sox will decide after further examination whether he will need a stint on the disabled list, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com.

Bradley tripped on his left toe while rounding first base on a flyout during the ninth inning of Saturday’s loss. He left the game and was taken to a Detroit-area hospital, where an MRI revealed inflammation and a mild sprain.

According to Browne, Bradley was in good spirits on Sunday and is optimistic that he won’t need to miss extended time. In his absence on Monday, Andrew Benintendi is likely to slide over to center field while Brock Holt and/or Chris Young will handle left field duties.

The Red Sox have a tough task on Monday facing Tigers ace Justin Verlander, who will oppose Chris Sale in the series finale.

