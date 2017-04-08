Sen. Markey: Trump Must Seek Congressional Approval Before Syria Escalation

BOSTON (CBS) — In an address to reporters Saturday morning, Sen. Edward Markey said President Donald Trump needs to come to Congress to tell lawmakers what his plan is in regard to Syria, and to ask for permission before any further military action is taken.

Sen. Markey called the missile strike on a Syrian military airfield a “swift strike,” but said it was clear the president didn’t have a plan on what to do next.

“It is clear that Donald Trump does not have a clear or comprehensive strategy to hold Assad and his enablers in Russia accountable,” he said. “The Trump administration must develop that comprehensive strategy.”

The missile attack was in response to a chemical attack on the city of Idlib that killed several people, including children and babies, last week.

Markey, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, criticized the 180-degree turn the administration took from an “America First” policy to foreign intervention.

“In less than a week, President Trump and his administration have suffered from political whiplash,” Markey said.

#wbz asked @SenMarkey what Dem colleagues on Sen Foreign Relations Com will do. Says they will demand #Syria debate on #senate floor. — KarynRegal (@Karynregal) April 8, 2017

He said “crippling sanctions” should be imposed on any companies or countries that deal with the Assad regime.

Markey also said the door should remain open to refugees.

