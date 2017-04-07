Local Immigrants Hope For Solutions Amid Crisis In Syria

April 7, 2017 7:21 PM By Beth Germano
BRIGHTON (CBS)- The U.S. airstrikes sent to a Syrian airfield has brought mixed emotions to Syrian immigrants in America.

In the midst of war, Mahmoud Elsayed fled Syria five years ago and found a new life owning the restaurant Taboosh in Brighton.

His thoughts are always with his family, his people, and the violence they live with everyday under the oppressive Assad regime.

“You know when you’re bleeding and there’s no blood anymore, when you feel like there’s no tears left to cry,” said Elsayed.

Elsayed believes the U.S. airstrike against a Syrian airfield, was just enough to send a strong message following this week’s deadly chemical weapons attack on civilians.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter fires a Tomahawk land attack missile on April 7, 2017 in the Mediterranean Sea. (Photo by Ford Williams/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

However, Elsayed is hoping for a political, not a military solution in his country.

“Hopefully bring people back to the table, find a solution for this war because we are really suffering everywhere.”

It is a similar sentiment felt by Dr. Taha Bali, a neurologist at Tufts Medical Center, who came to the United States from Syria eight years ago.

“Syria does not want a full blown invasion like what is happening in Iraq. It’s just a something that nobody has asked for nor is it necessary,” said Bali.

Bali said it is necessary for the U.S. and the international community to apply the kind of pressure in Syria that the U.S. exerted last night.

“Just by the U.S. signaling this is not going to go unchecked and done in coordination with many countries in the world. Nobody wants the U.S. to do this single handedly.”

Dr. Bali said the country’s decision to send airstrikes helped end the civil war that has killed hundreds of thousands and devastated the country.

