After Strike Against Syria, Mass. Democrats Urge Trump To Consult Congress

BOSTON (CBS) – Members of the Massachusetts Congressional delegation are reacting to the U.S. missile strike against Syria on Thursday night.

President Donald Trump ordered the strikes against a Syrian air base that military officials say was the launching pad for a chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80, including children.

“The use of chemical weapons ‎against innocent Syrian men, women, and children is a clear violation of international law,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a statement. “The Syrian regime must be held accountable for this horrific act, and its actions underscore why the United States should embrace innocent people who are fleeing in terror.”

Trump did not seek Congressional approval for the strike. Warren and other Massachusetts Democrats are urging the president to get permission from Congress if he intends to escalate military action.

“The Constitution gives the power to authorize the use of military force to the legislative branch. Expanded military intervention in Syria requires action by Congress,” Warren said. “If President Trump expects such an authorization, he owes the American people an explanation of his strategy to bring an end to the violence in Syria. We should not escalate this conflict without clear goals and a plan to achieve them.”

Rep. Joe Kennedy III echoed those calls, arguing that Americans deserve a say.

Assad's vicious brutality demands a response. But this country doesn't fight wars without giving the American people a say. More here: pic.twitter.com/ND1XB2lVDA — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) April 7, 2017

The missile strike is being called an “act of war” by Rep. Jim McGovern, and he called for an immediate debate in Congress.

.@realDonaldTrump Any US military action against #Syria must be approved by Congress and be supported by our allies and the American people. My statement: pic.twitter.com/unc3pfErHG — Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) April 7, 2017

Rep. Seth Moulton said in a statement that America “cannot stand in silence as dictators murder children with chemical weapons.” But he also hit Trump for his stance against allowing Syrian refugees into the United States.

So @POTUS cares enough about the Syrian people to launch 50 Tomahawks but not enough to let the victims of Assad find refuge & freedom here. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) April 7, 2017

Sen. Ed Markey called for Trump to present a complete plan for stopping Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The suffering of the Syrian people cannot cease without a concrete plan to ensure a diplomatic end to this civil war. #Syria My statement: pic.twitter.com/O3Q9L58KWe — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) April 7, 2017

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has asked Speaker Paul Ryan to reconvene Congress in response to the strikes.