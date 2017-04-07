Keller @ Large: What’s Next After U.S. Airstrikes In Syria?

BOSTON (CBS) – It isn’t easy being president of the United States, at least, not as easy as the candidates for the job make it sound.

It was one thing for candidate Obama back in 2008 to talk about avoiding foreign military involvement, another thing for President Obama to back off the Syrian catastrophe and swallow a phony disarmament promise brokered by the Russians.

And now, after years of stay-out-of-Syria tweets, it’s President Trump’s turn to confront the difference between show business and real life.

On one point the president made Thursday night, he will find unanimous agreement – the nerve-gas attack by Assad and his thugs was an outrage.

But in real life, moves like Thursday night’s retaliatory US attacks on a Syrian airbase raise some serious questions, and here are just a few you may be hearing today:

Was this effective?

Last night a Democratic senator, Bill Nelson of Florida, tweeted “I hope this teaches Assad not to use chemical weapons again.”

Agree, but what if it doesn’t? Another round of Tomahawks?

Something more? What might that be?

My guess is the public would like a chance to weigh in on potential escalation.

More questions: how will this affect other hot spots?

Why didn’t the president mention Assad’s key ally, Russia, Thursday night?

And does this mean we’re now open to Syrian refugees from the horror that is suddenly our top foreign-policy priority?

My time’s up, but I bet you have a few questions of your own.

