Richard Sherman: ‘No Bad Blood’ With Seahawks

BOSTON (CBS) — Seahawks GM John Schneider made some candid remarks on the team’s interest in trading All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, which suggested that there may be internal issues between the two sides.

Sherman says that is not the case.

The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported on Thursday that he texted Sherman about the very public trade rumors, which included apparent interest from the Patriots. Sherman responded, denying that the trade talks stemmed from any personal problems between him and the organization.

“Very little chance [a trade] happens, but both sides are listening,” Sherman texted back. “I honestly don’t have much more to say about it than what I’ve already said. We have a great relationship.

“There is a lot of love and respect. There is no bad blood.”

Sherman also told Breer “not at all” when asked if he felt the Seahawks were sending some kind of message. Whatever Schneider’s motivations were to publicly confirm the trade rumors, he had to be doing it for a reason other than to give the media more material.

As for the Patriots, the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe reported on Wednesday that the team would only work toward acquiring Sherman if they were to lose Malcolm Butler. But if Sherman’s comments are any indication, his chances of moving anywhere this offseason appear unlikely at this point.