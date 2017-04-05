Report: Patriots Still Interested In Acquiring Richard Sherman

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ whirlwind of big offseason moves may not be over yet. After being mentioned in recent trade rumors involving Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, it appears that the team’s interest in his services is still alive.

The Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe tweeted on Wednesday that the Patriots still have “some” interest in trading for Sherman. Howe was following up on candid comments made by Seahawks GM John Schneider regarding Seattle’s own interest in moving the super-talented (three-time All-Pro) but expensive ($11 million base salary) 29-year-old cornerback.

The Patriots have some interest in Sherman, per source, but wouldn't be expected to be on full pursuit unless they lose Malcolm Butler. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 5, 2017

Howe added in a series of follow-up tweets that the Patriots would only be interested in Sherman if they lose Malcolm Butler, but that there’s still time for the latter’s situation to “play out” and Sherman would be “amenable” to a trade to the Patriots if it came down to it. There are also other teams that have shown “greater” interest in Sherman than the Patriots.

Trade rumors between the Patriots and Saints involving Butler have died down considerably in recent weeks. But a trade appears to be the only way that Butler, a restricted free agent who has until April 21 to sign his first-round tender, would not be in a Patriots uniform during the 2017 season.

Expect this situation to heat back up before the NFL Draft on April 27. Regardless of whoever ends up on the Patriots’ cornerback depth chart in 2017, it appears that the team is serious about loading up at the position.