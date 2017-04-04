Police Arrest Suspect In Tewksbury Carjacking

LOWELL (CBS) – Police have arrested a man they say stole a woman’s car while she pumped gas at a Tewksbury gas station.
William Tighe was arrested by Lowell Police and Tewksbury Police officers on Tuesday, though no further details on the arrest are currently available.
Tighe was identified by police as the man caught on surveillance cameras jumping into a woman’s car as she pumped gas Saturday night at Circle K on Andover Street.
Police say that as Tighe drove away in the woman’s car, he was sprayed with gasoline.
Officers searched in an area of Lowell Saturday night, but Tighe remained on the run until Tuesday when he was arrested.