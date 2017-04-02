WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Police Seek Carjacking Suspect Who Was Doused With Gasoline

April 2, 2017 5:33 PM
Filed Under: car jacking, Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY (CBS/AP) — Massachusetts authorities are looking for the suspect who stole a woman’s car while she was pumping gas in Tewksbury.

Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Tewksbury resident William Tighe. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

william tighe Police Seek Carjacking Suspect Who Was Doused With Gasoline

William Tighe. (Photo credit Tewksbury Police)

Surveillance video posted to the police Twitter account shows the woman sprayed the suspect with gasoline and struggled with him before he drove away and dragged her several feet at a Circle K convenience store Saturday night. Officers later found the car abandoned in Lowell.

The woman was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Police say her injuries appeared to be minor.

Police with dogs searched the area where the car was found but couldn’t find the suspect.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

