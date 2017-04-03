Family Of Man Who Went Missing During Celtics Game To Meet With Detectives

SOUTHBORO (CBS) –The mother of a missing Southboro man will meet with detectives Monday as the search continues for 23-year-old Michael Kelleher.
Lori Tavella Kelleher stated on Facebook that she is “feeling lost” and asked her followers to pray for good news ahead of the meeting.
Her son has not been seen since he left the TD Garden during a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday night. Surveillance cameras spotted Kelleher leaving TD garden at about 9 p.m., and his cell phone was last pinged between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Tremont Street, about a mile away.
According to Massachusetts State Police, Kelleher tried to hire an Uber vehicle near the TD Garden. Family members said Kelleher was intoxicated when he went missing.
Kelleher is described as a white man who is about 6’2” tall and about 150 pounds with red or auburn hair. He was last seen wearing a Celtics shirt, khaki pants, a gray sweatshirt and a baseball hat.
Anyone with information on Kelleher’s whereabouts is asked to call Boston Police at (617) 343-4571 or Southboro Police at (508) 485-2147.