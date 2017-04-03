WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Family Of Man Who Went Missing During Celtics Game To Meet With Detectives

April 3, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Michael Kelleher, Missing Man, TD Garden

SOUTHBORO (CBS) –The mother of a missing Southboro man will meet with detectives Monday as the search continues for 23-year-old Michael Kelleher.

Lori Tavella Kelleher stated on Facebook that she is “feeling lost” and asked her followers to pray for good news ahead of the meeting.

Her son has not been seen since he left the TD Garden during a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday night. Surveillance cameras spotted Kelleher leaving TD garden at about 9 p.m., and his cell phone was last pinged between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Tremont Street, about a mile away.

michaelkelleher Family Of Man Who Went Missing During Celtics Game To Meet With Detectives

Michael Kelleher went missing after a Celtics game at TD Garden. (Facebook Photo)

According to Massachusetts State Police, Kelleher tried to hire an Uber vehicle near the TD Garden. Family members said Kelleher was intoxicated when he went missing.

Kelleher is described as a white man who is about 6’2” tall and about 150 pounds with red or auburn hair. He was last seen wearing a Celtics shirt, khaki pants, a gray sweatshirt and a baseball hat.

kelleher2 Family Of Man Who Went Missing During Celtics Game To Meet With Detectives

Surveillance image of Michael Kelleher (Image from BPD)

Anyone with information on Kelleher’s whereabouts is asked to call Boston Police at (617) 343-4571 or Southboro Police at (508) 485-2147.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia