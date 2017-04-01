Search Continues For Man Who Disappeared During Celtics Game At TD Garden

BOSTON (CBS) – Police and family members are continuing to search for a young man who has not been seen since leaving TD Garden during a Celtics game Wednesday night.

Surveillance cameras captured Michael Kelleher of Southboro leaving TD Garden around 9 p.m. on Monday.

He was attending the Celtics game with a coworker, but left the game early. His family said Kelleher told his friend he’d meet later at her car, but he never showed up.

Kelleher’s cell phone was last pinged between 10 and 11 p.m. on Tremont Street, about one mile from TD Garden.

Massachusetts State Police say records show Kelleher tried to hire an Uber car in the area of TD Garden that night.

A missing person’s report was filed for Kelleher, who family members say was intoxicated when he went missing. Boston Police are working in collaboration with Southboro Police in the search.

Family members said they have few clues to go on and that Kelleher disappeared with “no trace.” Relatives and friends have been searching the area and passing out fliers in recent days.

Kelleher is described as a white man who is about 6’2” tall and about 150 pounds with red or auburn hair. He was last seen wearing a Celtics shirt, khaki pants, a gray sweatshirt and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information on Kelleher’s whereabouts is asked to call Boston Police at (617) 343-4571 or Southboro Police at (508) 485-2147.