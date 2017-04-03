WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Walsh: Shooting Of 6-Year-Old Boy In Roxbury ‘Cowardly Act’

April 3, 2017 1:09 PM
Filed Under: Boy Shot, Roxbury

BOSTON (CBS) –  Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Roxbury was a “cowardly act.”

The boy and his father were on Copeland Street at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when someone fired multiple shots at them, wounding the boy in the lower back.  He was rushed to Boston Medical Center and continues to recover there, Walsh said Monday.

Police said the father told them he was the intended target.  There have been no arrests.

“Whoever did this, certainly it’s a cowardly act,” Walsh told WBZ NewsRadio 1030.

“When you pull out a gun to go after somebody and you miss and you shoot a 6-year-old boy, you should be a man and step up and turn yourself in here. I know that won’t happen but we’re going to do everything we can to find out who did it.”

The investigation is focusing on information from witnesses who claim two young black men fired the shots and drove off in silver vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker reports

