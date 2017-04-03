Walsh: Shooting Of 6-Year-Old Boy In Roxbury ‘Cowardly Act’

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Roxbury was a “cowardly act.”
The boy and his father were on Copeland Street at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when someone fired multiple shots at them, wounding the boy in the lower back. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center and continues to recover there, Walsh said Monday.
Police said the father told them he was the intended target. There have been no arrests.
“Whoever did this, certainly it’s a cowardly act,” Walsh told WBZ NewsRadio 1030.
“When you pull out a gun to go after somebody and you miss and you shoot a 6-year-old boy, you should be a man and step up and turn yourself in here. I know that won’t happen but we’re going to do everything we can to find out who did it.”
The investigation is focusing on information from witnesses who claim two young black men fired the shots and drove off in silver vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker reports