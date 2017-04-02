Young Boy Shot In Roxbury; Father Was Intended Target

BOSTON (CBS) – A young boy was shot in Roxbury Sunday night and police say his father was the intended target.

The child, who police say is five or six years old, was shot in the back while sitting in a car on Copeland Street at about 9 p.m. He was rushed to the hospital by family members.

According to police, EMS stopped the family’s car near Warren and Dudley Street and took the boy to Boston Medical Center. The little boy was conscious and alert when he arrived at the hospital.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans and Mayor Marty Walsh spoke with doctors about the child’s condition Sunday night.

“We’re very fortunate that he is going to be OK,” Commissioner Evans told reporters.

Police are looking for a silver vehicle with two black males who are about 18-20 years old. Police say they fired multiple shots.

Mayor Walsh said incidents like this bother the whole city.

“This is just a cowardly act,” Walsh said. “You missed your target, you hit a 5-year-old little boy. You’re not that tough.”

Walsh and Evans are urging anyone with information to contact police.