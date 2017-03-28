Massachusetts Sheriff: Arrest Leaders Of Sanctuary Cities

WASHINGTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts law enforcement official testifying before Congress on Tuesday called for leaders of sanctuary cities to be arrested.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson told the House Subcommittee on Illegal Immigration that sanctuary cities “have become magnets for illegal aliens, some of which have violent criminal records.”

“If these sanctuary cities are going to harbor and conceal criminal illegal aliens from ICE, which is in direct violation of Title 8 of the U.S. Code, federal arrest warrants should be issued for their elected officials,” Hodgson said. “Our citizens would be safer if we never stopped enforcing immigration law and if we never formed or turned a blind eye toward sanctuary cities.”

He also took aim at a Massachusetts legislator who passed along rumors of a planned ICE raid in Brockton on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rep. Michelle DuBois, D-Brockton, warned her constituents in a Facebook post “if you are undocumented don’t go out on the street. If there is a knock on the door of your house and you don’t know who it is, don’t open the door.”

Hodgson called her actions “outrageous.”

“This is the most outrageous, outrageous example of what is going on across the United States that is undermining my job and every other law enforcement officer in the United States,” he said.

The outspoken sheriff said there is no bigger threat to public safety than illegal immigration. He said his correctional officers have become de facto ICE agents and are able to perform all immigration-related actions.

Hodgson drew criticism from civil rights groups earlier this year when he joined an ICE screening group to identify inmates who may have entered the country illegally. He also made an offer to President Donald Trump to have inmates help build the proposed Mexican border wall.

On Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said sanctuary cities like Boston must end, and that those cities risk losing federal money. Democrats across the Commonwealth have pushed back and said they stand with sanctuary cities.