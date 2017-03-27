AG Sessions’ Sanctuary Cities Comments Draw Tough Response From Mass. Democrats

SOMERVILLE (CBS/AP) — The Trump administration is continuing its tough talk against “sanctuary cities,” which shelter people living in the country illegally by refusing to help the federal government enforce immigration laws–drawing condemnation from Democrats in Massachusetts and the mayor of at least one sanctuary city.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he is “urging states and local jurisdictions to comply with these federal laws.”

He says the Justice Department will require compliance with immigration laws in order for the cities to receive grants through the Office of Justice Programs. The Obama administration had a similar policy in place.

Sanctuary cities in Massachusetts include Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, and Lawrence.

In response, Massachusetts Democratic Party Chair Gus Bickford said President Trump was trying to force cities to bully immigrants and their families.

“President Trump continues to ignore the fact that the United States is a nation of immigrants,” he wrote in a statement Monday afternoon. “Instead, he has installed white supremacists like Steve Bannon in the White House and established an agenda that pits Americans against each other, exploits immigrants, and undermines our American ideals of inclusion and diversity.”

“Massachusetts Democrats stand with our sanctuary cities and immigrants across our Commonwealth, and we will help them fight this unconstitutional threat,” he added.

Somerville mayor Joe Curtatone rebuffed Sessions’ comments.

AG Sessions states, "Disregard for the law must end." He's right. He should start with the President and his administration. — Joseph A. Curtatone (@JoeCurtatone) March 27, 2017

President Trump had said during the campaign that he would “defund” sanctuary cities by taking away their federal funding, but legal precedent suggests that would have been difficult to do.

Sanctuary cities include New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, as well as many smaller municipalities.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)