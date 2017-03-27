WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live
Driver Had 12 Beers Before Turning Stoneham Neighborhood Into ‘War Zone,’ Prosecutors Say

March 27, 2017 12:13 PM
WOBURN (CBS) – The driver accused of turning a Stoneham neighborhood into a “war zone” over the weekend pleaded not guilty to drunk driving charges Monday.

Ryan Carney, 22, of Woburn, was arraigned in Woburn District Court a day after police said he drove drunk down William Street taking down four utility poles, knocking out power in a neighborhood and forcing a road to be shut down.

The damage on William Street in Stoneham Sunday. (WBZ-TV)

Prosecutors said Carney had approximately 12 beers before the crash. They described the scene to the judge Monday as a “war zone.”

No one was hurt in the incident.

Ryan Carney in Woburn District Court Monday. (WBZ-TV)

The judge ordered Carney to stay away from alcohol, submit to random screenings and not drive without a valid license.

