Driver Had 12 Beers Before Turning Stoneham Neighborhood Into ‘War Zone,’ Prosecutors Say

WOBURN (CBS) – The driver accused of turning a Stoneham neighborhood into a “war zone” over the weekend pleaded not guilty to drunk driving charges Monday.
Ryan Carney, 22, of Woburn, was arraigned in Woburn District Court a day after police said he drove drunk down William Street taking down four utility poles, knocking out power in a neighborhood and forcing a road to be shut down.
Prosecutors said Carney had approximately 12 beers before the crash. They described the scene to the judge Monday as a “war zone.”
No one was hurt in the incident.
The judge ordered Carney to stay away from alcohol, submit to random screenings and not drive without a valid license.