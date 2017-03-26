WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Car Crashes Into 4 Utility Poles In Stoneham, Causing Closures, Outages

March 26, 2017 3:08 PM
Filed Under: Crash, OUI, Ryan Carney, Stoneham, Stoneham Police

STONEHAM (CBS) — Police arrested a Woburn man they said drunkenly drove into several utility poles, causing power outages and a road closure early Sunday morning.

Ryan Carney, 22, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Stoneham Police said Carney crashed into four utility poles and at least one other car on William Street around 12:43 a.m., leaving wires strewn across the road.

“This is a very serious incident in which, once again, a person has too much to drink and gets behind the wheel of a motor vehicle,” Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre said. “The result was an incredibly destructive crash, but somehow no one was serious injured today. We are grateful for that.”

A closeup of the damage to one of the poles. (Stoneham Police)

A wheel and tire had come off of Carney’s 2009 Acura MDX, and the car was wedged between a pole, a fence, and a rock.

Police said Carney slurred his speech and smelled of alcohol. He and a 22-year-old passenger declined medical attention.

William Street was expected to be closed for most of the day as crews replace the downed poles. Power was out to some areas of the surrounding neighborhood.

Carney is expected to face arraignment Monday in Woburn District Court.

