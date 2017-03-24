Bill Belichick Attends Michigan Pro Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick is really living by his “No Days Off” mantra this offseason.

Belichick’s Pro Day tour continued on Friday, with the Patriots head coach getting an up-close look at a few Michigan Wolverines hoping to hear their name called during next month’s NFL Draft. Belichick wasn’t alone, joined by New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, along with a long list of fellow NFL coaches. Belichick’s sons Steve, the Patriots’ safeties coach, and Brian, a scout on the New England staff, were also present on Friday.

While the Patriots don’t own a pick until the third round (as of right now) of the upcoming draft, there are some intriguing names coming from Michigan this season. Safety Jabrill Peppers is being praised for his versatility and many see as a perfect fit in New England, but he’s projected to be a first-round pick.

Tight end Jake Butt is another intriguing player, especially after he told reporters he’s ahead of schedule and should be good-to-go by July after suffered a torn ACL in the Orange Bowl. The 6-foot-6 Butt had 46 receptions and four touchdowns as a senior, finishing his collegiate career with 138 catches and 11 touchdowns. The injury could hurt his draft stock come April, which may benefit the Patriots. New England may have Rob Gronkowski and newly-acquired Dwayne Allen on their roster, but could always use a young tight end on the depth chart.

With Patricia on hand on Friday, cornerback Jourdan Lewis (projected 2nd-round pick) and defensive tackles Chris Wormley (projected as a 2nd/3rd round pick) and Ryan Glasgow (projected 3rd/4th round pick) could also be on New Egnland’s radar, as Belichick and his staff do their do his due diligence leading up to the draft.