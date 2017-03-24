Man Accused Of Killing Teacher’s Aide Had Immigration Detainer Placed On Him By ICE

WORCESTER (CBS) – The man charged with murdering a Worcester teacher’s aide is in the U.S. illegally.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer on 55-year-old Jose Melendez to possibly deport him.
Melendez pleaded not guilty this week to killing 49-year-old Sandra Hehir, a teacher’s aide at Claremont Academy Middle School in Worcester.
Prosecutors say Melendez was linked to her death after DNA evidence taken from the crime scene at Sandra’s home matched an unidentified DNA profile from an unsolved Worcester rape back in 2000.
Prosecutors say Melendez has several aliases and long criminal record including three outstanding matters. He is due back in court on April 13th for pretrial hearing.