Man Charged In Murder Of Beloved Worcester Teacher’s Aide

March 20, 2017 8:19 AM
Filed Under: Claremont Academy Middle School, Murder, Sandra Hehir, Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) — Police say they have charged a man in the killing of a teacher’s aide last month.

Sandra Hehir, 49, was found strangled in her Congress Street home on February 5.

On Monday, Worcester Police Detectives announced that a 55-year-old man who was already being held at the Worcester County House of Correction on unrelated charges had been identified in Hehir’s murder.

That man’s name won’t be released until he can be formally arraigned in Worcester District Court.

Hehir was a teacher’s aide at Claremont Academy Middle School, where several students told WBZ-TV’s Christina Hager she was an inspiration to them.

