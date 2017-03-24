Police Officers, Schools Across Mass. Participate In ‘High Five Friday’

March 24, 2017 8:07 AM
Filed Under: Kim Tunnicliffe, Nick Giovanni

WALPOLE (CBS) – Several schools across Massachusetts are giving students a different type of welcome for “High Five Friday.”

The kids found police officers offering up high fives on their way to class in the morning.

It’s a form of community outreach – officers are literally reaching out to young people in order to create positive interactions and foster a sense of security and friendship.

Towns participating on Friday included Yarmouth, Duxbury, Lakeville and Walpole.

This was a weekly tradition for the Northhampton Police Department, but it was discontinued after some parents expressed concern that the high fives from police were making some students uncomfortable.

